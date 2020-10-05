JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dr. Frances Bartlett Kinne, who helped shape the course of Jacksonville University over the course of decades and remained a beloved institution of the college, has died, the school announced Sunday.

The university’s past president and chancellor emerita, Dr. Kinne was 102 years old, two weeks short of her 103rd birthday.

JU President Tim Cost announced the news in a video posted to social media on Sunday.

Noted for her optimistic spirit and passion for music and literature, Dr. Kinne was a fixture at numerous special events and concerts at the university.

