JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In Florida, especially during the summer months, blue skies can quickly become dark and stormy with razor-sharp lightening.

In 2012, Lou Philosophos entered an agreement with FP&L to install a surge protection device on his home.

"There is my neighbor's box, you can take a look at that, and here is mine -- no device on there," Philosophos said.

The device also warranties his appliances that if they're damaged by an electrical power surge, they would be replaced free of charge.

A few weeks ago he received a surprise after an electrician tried to sell him a similar device.

"I had an electrician out to put electric to my hot tub and he tried to sell me a surge protector for my house and I told him I already have one," he said.

But a quick investigation revealed that he did not. It was never installed.

"I was shocked," Philosophos said. "I have been paying $11.67 a month for seven years and I have no protection."

His discovery left him disappointed and stole his peace of mind.

"I called them and told them I do not have the device and I would like a refund and they told me they do not refund any money," he said.

His payment of $11.67 a month multiplied by 12 months then multiplied by seven years adds up quickly.

"I would like to see some kind of compensation," he said. "How many other people might be going through this? They think they are protected and they are not."

On Your Side reached out to FP&L. A spokesperson said the company needed time to investigate what happened.

We wanted to know how many times has this happened? If it has happened before, how was it handled?

There is a history of complaints about Surge Shield on the Better Business Bureau's website.

Here is a link to FP&L FAQ page about its Surge Shield service.