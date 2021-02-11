Florida coffee chain to open first location in Jacksonville

Foxtail Coffee has 29 locations across the state, mostly in the Orlando area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida coffee chain will open its first store in the First Coast region in the San Marco area.

The first store in Northeast Florida will be in the East San Marco Shopping Center where a new Publix grocery store is also being built.

The developer told First Coast News the shop should open by the end of 2022.

A second Foxtail Coffee location is expected to open later in Ponte Vedra Beach. It is unclear when that shop will open.