'Fourth and Gold' presents $100,000 check for cancer research in honor of late Jacksonville 8-year-old

The organization 'Fourth and Gold' presented the check Tuesday night at a closing ceremony for Lucy's Lemonade Stand, a fundraiser in honor of Lucy Rose.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Very sad circumstances led to a wonderful gift.

On Tuesday night, there was a closing ceremony for Lucy's Lemonade Stand, which was a fundraiser in honor of Lucy Rose, a Jacksonville 8-year-old who passed away from a form of cancer.

At the closing of the ceremony, the organization 'Fourth and Gold' presented a check for $100,000 in Lucy's honor to help fund neuroblastoma research. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that forms in the spinal cord.

The vast majority of the money that was donated came from the generosity of people in Jacksonville and Northeast Florida who participate in Fourth and Gold events.

"I can't emphasize enough how unusual it is that we have officially funded $226,000 in childhood cancer research grants in a year and a half," said Fourth and Gold founder Erin Tracy. "That's very much unheard of and I couldn't do that without the community, specifically the people in Jacksonville, who have really rallied around Fourth and Gold."

Fourth and Gold will host a cornhole tournament on Nov. 4, as all of the proceeds from that event will go towards childhood cancer research.