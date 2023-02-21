Four teens missing from behavioral health facility in Lake City

Brenton Pulido, Dennis Cole, Deziah Garrett and Isabella Cowart were last seen on Monday.

Four teenager are missing from the Meridian Behavioral Healthcare on S.W. Michigan Street in Lake City, according to the Lake City Police Department.

All four teens were last seen on Feb. 20.

If you have seen any of them, please call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or 911.

The missing teens are:

Brenton Pulido, age 14. Pulido is 5'3 and 110 pounds. He has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a grey jacket and yellow shoes.

Dennis Cole, 17. Cole is 5'11 and 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and a black bookbag.

Deziah Garrett, 14, is 5'4 and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing pink pants and pink shoes.