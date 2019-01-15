NOCATEE, Fla. — A water park years in the making is opening on the First Coast March 9.

Nocatee residents will soon be able to enjoy a four-story above ground water playground called Spray Park.

Nocatee Community SAVE THE DATE! Nocatee Residents are invited to join the community on Saturday, March 9th, for the Grand Opening Party at Spray Waterpark! 💦☀️ Be the first to experience Whale Harbor, Nocatee's...

The water park will be located between the Nocatee Community Park and Nocatee Swim Club, on the western side of Crosswater Parkway, according to the Nocatee Blog.

A party will be held for Nocatee residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9 to celebrate the park's opening. It will include live music, food, drinks at the new bar, bounce house inflatables, balloon artists, and more.

For more information about the park, check out their website.