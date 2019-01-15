NOCATEE, Fla. — A water park years in the making is opening on the First Coast March 9.
Nocatee residents will soon be able to enjoy a four-story above ground water playground called Spray Park.
The water park will be located between the Nocatee Community Park and Nocatee Swim Club, on the western side of Crosswater Parkway, according to the Nocatee Blog.
A party will be held for Nocatee residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9 to celebrate the park's opening. It will include live music, food, drinks at the new bar, bounce house inflatables, balloon artists, and more.
For more information about the park, check out their website.