Four Seasons Hotels, Shad Khan unveil plans for downtown Jacksonville resort

The 170-room property will feature waterfront views and will play an integral role in the development of the Jacksonville Shipyards, planners said.
Credit: Four Seasons
Anticipated to open in 2026, Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences will face the St. Johns River and be the centerpiece of the Shipyards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Four Seasons Hotel and Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced Tuesday plans to build a downtown Jacksonville resort. With an anticipated opening date of 2026, the resort will be located on the banks of the St. Johns River and will be the centerpiece of the Jacksonville Shipyards, a Four Seasons news release states. The resort will feature 170 rooms including hotel and private residences.

"Ideally located adjacent to the Sports Complex and proposed Stadium of the Future – a renovated and reimagined EverBank Stadium that will serve as home to the Jacksonville Jaguars while playing host to national and international sports and entertainment events for generations to come," the news release states.

Four Seasons
