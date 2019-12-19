A First Coast man who has dealt with more missing children’s cases than nearly anyone in the country says he is not surprised by the outcome of the case of Braxton Williams and Bri’ya Williams.

“There’s a lot of hope involved when you see that two young kids are missing because the dynamics of that situation sometimes make for better safety,” said Jay Howell, founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

As many are puzzled as to how a 5-year-old and 6-year-old survived out in the woods for three days, Howell said it happens more often than we think.

“Kids are pretty resilient though,” Howell said. “The one thing we’ve learned over the years is kids do better than we think. But they don’t know they’re missing they don’t understand this dynamic that they’re not somewhere they’re supposed to be.“

Howell said there are common denominators in Bri’ya and Braxton Williams’ case to many other wandering children’s’ cases.

Often in wandering children cases, Howell said kids are found within three miles of their home. They tend to gravitate to water and structures, such as abandoned sheds or cars.

“They’re found within a short distance from their house and that’s been our experience,” Howell said. “They went to a structure and that’s very common.”

For children who wander—Howell says one of their biggest enemies is the weather.

The kids were found safe minutes before a torrential downpour, followed by a very cold night, which could have led to a more tragic story.

“The weather turning cold, three days after they disappeared—that’s a really big deal,” Howell said.

He said the kids’ biggest strength was each other.

“In this case, the searchers heard them before they saw them,” Howell said. “Which is pretty interesting. You have two children and the chances of having talked, chatter, verbalization is much greater with two [children] than one child.”

He says every case is unique, and this case is one that you want to remember.

“This is what we would like to see,” Howell said. “But unfortunately it’s kind of a rare experience in the area of missing children.”