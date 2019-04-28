UPDATE 10:21 a.m.: FDLE has canceled the missing child alert. Christie Tineo has been found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old-girl from Bonita Springs, Florida Sunday morning.

Police said that Christie Tineo went missing Saturday and was last seen in the 11500 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs.

She was said to be wearing a red sweater, gray sweatpants and sandals, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact FDLE or the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement