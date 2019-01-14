JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE | Mr. Heaton was safely located by the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, JSO says.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a missing 84-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Larry Heaton was reported missing Monday and was last seen walking on Cornell Road in Lakewood.

Heaton is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue winter jacket, dark pants, khaki cap and beige shoes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.