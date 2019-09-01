UPDATE: Bumpers has been located safe in Green Cove Springs.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old Fleming Island man.

CCSO says Wesley Royce Bumpers was last seen around 1 p.m. near the Hibernia Publix.

Bumpers is considered to be endangered due to diminished health and medical concerns.

He is believed to be driving 2018 white, four-door Cadillac STS with GZCG90 license plate.

If you see Mr. Bumpers, the police urge you to call them at 904-264-6512 or 9-1-1.