UPDATE: Bumpers has been located safe in Green Cove Springs. 

________________________________

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old Fleming Island man. 

CCSO says Wesley Royce Bumpers was last seen around 1 p.m. near the Hibernia Publix.

Bumpers is considered to be endangered due to diminished health and medical concerns. 

He is believed to be driving 2018 white, four-door Cadillac STS with GZCG90 license plate. 

If you see Mr. Bumpers, the police urge you to call them at 904-264-6512 or 9-1-1. 