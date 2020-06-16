Police say that Bacarri Rambo, 29, was arrested and charged with rape, after obtaining a warrant on June 15.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police have arrested a former University of Georgia football player on rape charges.

Following an investigation and obtaining warrants, Bacarri Rambo, 29, was taken into custody on allegations that he raped a 21-year-old UGA student at a downtown Athens residence.

Rambo was an All-American standout on the UGA football team. In 2013, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of NFL Draft.

He was booked into the Clarke County Jail. No other details are known at this time.

If you have been affected by sexual assault, you can receive support, information, advice, or a referral from The Cottage at 877-363-1912