Former St. Augustine Mayor Eddy Mussallem dies at 97

He served as city commissioner and mayor from 1976 to 1980.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Former Mayor of St. Augustine, businessman and civic leader Edward (Eddy) Mussallem has passed away at the age of 97.

He served as city commissioner and mayor from 1976 to 1980.

According to an obituary from the Florida Times-Union, Mussallem was past chairman of the board of Lightner Museum for over 40 years. He was also the owner of the Villa Zorayda Museum which has been in his family for over 108 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Marcia Mussallem Byles, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, the obituary said.

A viewing will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, November 18 at Craig Funeral Home with prayers being said at 6 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 9 a.m. Friday, November 19 at the Cathedral Basilica with the Rev. Thomas Willis, Celebrant.