Former school custodian charged with sexual battery on child under 12 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former school custodian has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery on a minor, according to a report from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Rocky Benker, 24, was charged with three counts of sexual battery on a minor under 12 by a person over the age of 18.
He was employed as a custodian at Cornerstone Classical Academy for 14 months before he was terminated, the school confirmed.
The charges do not involve any students there, says Cornerstone.
Below is an email provided to parents last Friday by school staff:
"Pursuant to the requirement of Florida Statutes Section 1012.797 we are informing you that law enforcement has informed us today that Mr. Rocky Benker, formerly a member of our facilities team, has been arrested on charges not involving a CCA student of “sexual battery victim less than 12 by custodian 18 years or older without consent”. He has been terminated and is not authorized to be on campus. Please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 if you have any further questions."