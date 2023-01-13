Former school custodian charged with sexual battery on child under 12 in Jacksonville

He was employed as a custodian at Cornerstone Classical Academy for 14 months before he was terminated, says the school. The charges do not involve any students.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former school custodian has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery on a minor, according to a report from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Rocky Benker, 24, was charged with three counts of sexual battery on a minor under 12 by a person over the age of 18.

He was employed as a custodian at Cornerstone Classical Academy for 14 months before he was terminated, the school confirmed.

The charges do not involve any students there, says Cornerstone.

Below is an email provided to parents last Friday by school staff: