Former principal of abandoned school on Jacksonville's Eastside calls fire 'heartbreaking'

Stan Jordan served as the principal of Public School No. 8 from 1968 to 1971. He also attended school in the building that's more than 100 years old.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said when firefighters arrived at the old Public School No. 8 around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, smoke was coming from the building. The spokesperson said the fire was started in several spots inside the building.

Abandoned buildings present dangers and extra risks to firefighters. Holes in ceilings, holes in floors, and exposed structural members... pic.twitter.com/4tRKjxRGYL — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 30, 2021

Jordan said he has watched the school, close down, fall apart and get vandalized in recent years.

A former principal of the since closed Public School No. 8 tells me the fire here this morning is heartbreaking, but not surprising. He says he has watched the building deteriorate and get vandalized for the past several years. https://t.co/kQRckNPza9 pic.twitter.com/H0GjB7BtdZ — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) May 30, 2021

"There’s a certain emotional identity I have with that school," he said. “I watched it to continue to deteriorate and be vandalized and it’s an eyesore."

"It's a sense of pride for that community and when I was principal we tried to make it kind of the intersection of hope and inspiration and education," Jordan said.

Jordan explained while he's heartbroken hearing the news of the fire, he's not surprised. He said he called the school system just three weeks ago and asked about building and property maintenance. Duval County Public Schools doesn't own the property, but Jordan said the facility director he spoke with agreed with him that it needed to be maintained.

“This situation has preempted my mission of raising the awareness because this is heavy this is serious and the community in that area, they don’t need this. They need hope and inspiration and something exciting in the community," Jordan said.

Jordan plans to go to the school board meeting in July to talk about the building. He served on the school board for 17 years.