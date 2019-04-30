After an off-duty deputy pulled a gun and shot a dog at a Clay County park, First Coast News reached out to a former officer hoping to make a difference nationwide.

The dog's owner, Miranda Abbes, said her boxer-mix "Parker" was a small puppy and not at all vicious, but Lieutenant Mark Cowan told a different story. He said the dog was running towards him to attack.

About 68% of people have dogs in their homes, so it's nearly impossible for law enforcement officers NOT to run into one on the job.

One new training method can help officers make the choice between using deadly force and non-lethal force, like pepper spray.

"About two and a half years ago we started putting this course together," said James Crosby.

Crosby is a former JSO officer, and used to be the Director of Animal Services. he knows his stuff. So he helped design this simulator to train law enforcement officers for dog encounters.

"It can keep officers safe, keep the community safe, and keep pets safe," said Crosby.

A report from Clay County Animal Services shows Lt. Cowan's wife had a bad encounter with a bulldog two years prior. The report says that the dog was euthanized after the owner surrendered the dog to Animal Services.

In some cases, Crosby said it makes sense for officers to use deadly force. "You walk around the corner and there's a giant dog chewing on an infant right in front of you, and you've got a clear shot, you need to save the human life," he said.

Crosby walked First Coast News reporter Crystal Bailey through the simulator training, where he pointed out obvious signs a dog lives in the home. "If you look at the base of the pole you see the dog bowl and toys in the grass," he said.

In the same scenario, Crowsby showed an opportunity to use non-deadly force.

"He's barking at you so you don't know if he's going to engage," he said. "If you pepper-spray him, he reacts."

Dr. Chris Broadhurst, a veterinarian for the humane society said training like this could help officers understand the difference between a playful dog and an aggressive dog.

"A dog who is aggressive or alert will have erect ears, shut mouth, no panting, no wagging," said Dr. Broadhurst.

Currently, the training is being reviewed by the Department of Justice.

"Hopefully when we get done it'll be considered the national standard when it comes to officer training," Crosby said.

There are no agencies in Northeast Florida that have taken advantage of this training yet. Crosby is working to change that.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office cleared Lt. Cowan of any wrongdoing in this case. There is also a law requiring dogs at that park be kept on leashes.