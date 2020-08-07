Former JSO officer offers insight into use of deadly force, says split-second decisions are made every day

Charlie Wilkie has more than 30 years in law enforcement and worked as a Jacksonville Sheriff's officer and K-9 handler.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — They are often split-second decisions – officers choosing to use their weapons and, as we’ve reported, many of them say they did it out of fear of their own life.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer and K-9 handler Charlie Wilkie has more than 30 years in law enforcement.

“I’ve talked with other officers who are still on the force and it’s just a situation where everyone is trying to be careful and do things the right way,” he explained of the current climate.

It is an open and honest admission from Wilkie. At the start of his career, about six months in, he recalled getting shot at by a suspect who died after Wilkie returned fire.

“It went the way none of us wanted to,” he said.

Wilkie returned to work the same day.

That wouldn’t happen now he says, and he is grateful policies are in place to help officers cope with their mental health. He says many departments require officers get cleared by psychologists before returning to work.

“It used to be the 'three-day rule.' You were off for three days and they kind of evaluated you just with people who worked with you,” Wilkie said.

He was involved in another deadly shooting in 2015. That shooting was also justified by the state attorney after Wilkie shot and killed Richard Compo who had raised his rifle in Wilkie’s direction, according to the state attorney’s records.