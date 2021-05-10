Former Jacksonville police officer convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to 20 years in prison

Defense says they do not plan to appeal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Officer Matthew Butler was sentenced to two decades behind bars Wednesday during a sentencing hearing.

The former local softball coach pleaded guilty a day prior to attempted capital sexual battery charges, according to court documents.

In addition to being sentenced to 20 years in prison, he will also have 20 years of probation once he gets out. Judge Anthony Salem said he will be deemed a sexual predator.

The survivors of the assault were minors at the time

After probation, Butler is required to enroll in sexual assault counseling, and not have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18. He will also hav eto adhere to a curfew.

Mitch Stone, Butler's attorney, said his client maintains his innocence but will not appeal his sentencing.

Olivia Williams, a 15-year-old survivor, told First Coast News that a weight was lifted off of her when Butler was deemed guilty. She said survivors of assault should feel like they can come forward and speak out.