A retired Nassau County Fire Department lieutenant wanted for DUI manslaughter was found dead inside of his vehicle from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Curtis Bollinger, 48, from Callahan, was found around 12:30 p.m. at a cemetery located at Live Oak Baptist Church in Callahan.

An outstanding arrest warrant for Curtis Bollinger was issued following a motorcycle accident that killed his wife, Shannon Bollinger on April 15. She was a mother of five.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Shannon Bollinger was riding on a motorcycle with her husband when they lost control on SR-200 near Callahan. She was hit by a passing car and killed. Curtis Bollinger was seriously injured.

