Former NASA contractor reflects on career, excitement of Space-X future

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — For 31 years, Gerry Mulberry lived out a childhood dream.

“My desk was literally from here, 30 feet away," Mulberry said. "I was sitting under a spaceship going to work every day."

He began his career at NASA in 1980 as an inspector. Seven years later, he became a quality control engineer.

“I was making sure the inspection points were correct and the safety requirements were on the paper and that the paper was actually ready to go to work on the systems,” Mulberry said.

When the shuttle missions ended in 2011, Mulberry and thousands of other contractors were laid off.

It was an end of an era and an end to the careers of many, including Mulberry. However, others moved out of state and joined companies like Boeing.

“A lot of people moved out west to California and Colorado for different types of aerospace work,” he said.

Mulberry says he’s excited to see what independent companies like Space-X can do to re-ignite interest in U-S space exploration.

He’ll be watching knowing he played a part in getting us to where we are now.