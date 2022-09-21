Former JSO corrections officer faces new charges related to child sex abuse photos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost a dozen new charges have been filed against a former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer who was initially arrested for sexually abusing a child under 12, according to police.
Zachary Kovach was arrested July 13, and charged with lewd molestation of a child and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
On Monday, Kovach was also charged with 11 counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child.
He appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon for his first appearance related to the new charges.
He was not granted bond.
JSO previously said Kovach had been working for JSO since February 2021. He was terminated following his initial arrest.