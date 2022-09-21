Former JSO corrections officer faces new charges related to child sex abuse photos

Zachary Kovach was arrested July 13, and charged with lewd molestation of a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He now faces 11 new charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost a dozen new charges have been filed against a former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer who was initially arrested for sexually abusing a child under 12, according to police.

Zachary Kovach was arrested July 13, and charged with lewd molestation of a child and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

On Monday, Kovach was also charged with 11 counts of possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child.

He appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon for his first appearance related to the new charges.

He was not granted bond.