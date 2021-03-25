Former JEA CEO arrives to testify before grand jury investigating utility's failed sale

The grand jury has begun hearing testimony after a raft of subpoenas went out to people close to the privatization effort in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The former CEO of JEA arrived at the federal courthouse in Downtown Jacksonville Thursday morning to testify before a federal grand jury Investigating the failed sale of the city utility.

The sale was aborted after questions were raised about a lucrative performance plan that would have enriched JEA executives to the tune of millions of dollars if the utility was sold.

Former JEA CEO Paul McElroy declined to comment as he entered the courthouse, and his attorney said he would not be speaking today.

