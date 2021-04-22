Former JEA board members Kelly Flanagan and April Green testify before federal grand jury

A 5th week of testimony in the federal grand jury investigation of JEA gets underway with testimony from two high profile ex-board members.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two high-profile former members of JEA’s board of directors testified before a federal grand jury Thursday.

Former board member and Jacksonville Jaguars CFO Kelly Flanagan arrived shortly after 9 a.m. flanked by former federal prosecutor Jason Mehta and former U.S. Attorney Lee Bentley, who are representing her.

Flanagan earned distinction while serving on the JEA board for openly challenging ex-CEO Aaron Zhan about the lucrative employee bonus plan that is believed to be at the center of the current criminal probe.

Flanagan and her attorneys declined to comment.

Also testifying Thursday was former Board Chair April Green, who resigned after the board fired Zhan for cause.

At the time she said she felt deceived by Zhan. Asked for comment entering the court, Green said, “I’m just here to cooperate and get to the bottom of everything that happened.”

Following the botched sale of JEA in 2019, federal prosecutors began investigating the city-owned utility.

Of apparent special interest is the Performance Unit Plan, or PUP, that which Zhan proposed, and would have enriched JEA senior executives to the tune of almost a billion dollars, depending on the sale price of the utility.

There is no timeline for the federal investigation or any indication if indictments will follow.