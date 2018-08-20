Former Jacksonville Jaguar and assistant coach Marlon Tarron McCree is facing 30 years in prison after he was arrested Monday for insurance fraud totally near $78,000.

McCree is suspected of submitting fraudulent doctor's certificates and letters to the Gene Upshaw Health Reimbursement Account (HRA) with the purpose of defrauding the fund. A reported $77, 950.28 worth of claim submissions were made by McCree, according to the Florida Department of Financial Services.

An investigation by the FDFS suggested McCree created fraudulent invoices listing All Smiles Dental in Jacksonville, but records show McCree has never been a patient of the dental practice.

McCree was drafted by the Jaguars before going on to play for several NFL teams during his 9-year football career. He served as an assistant coach to the Jaguars back in 2012.

If convicted, McCree could face up to 30 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

