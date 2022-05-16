Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher indicted, accused of producing, distributing materials depicting children being sexually abused

Police say Scott Matthew Yotka used a social media app to engage in a chat room interested in “incest fetishes, little kid things, animal things.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jacksonville man with producing and distributing materials depicting young children being sexually abused, according to a news release from US Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Middle District of Florida.

Scott Matthew Yotka, 47, was allegedly engaging in the child exploitation while at work for the city and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to the news release.

Yotka pleaded guilty to two counts of producing photos and a video depicting himself while he sexually abused two young children, the news release continued.

During the morning of Sept. 17, 2021, the FBI, assisted by JSO, executed a search warrant and made contact with Yotka.

According to the news release, during an interview, Yotka confirmed that he was the administrator of a chat room on the social media app for individuals interested in “incest fetishes, little kid things, [and] animal things."

Yotka admitted sending pornographic pictures of young children to another app user, the news release continued. He also admitted taking photos of these children as he molested them and used a particular object to sexually abuse them.

According to the news release, Yotka stated, “I know what I did,” and “I’m not proud of what I did.”

Police said an FBI forensic examiner was able to recover from Yotka’s cellphone seven photos and a video depicting Yotka sexually abusing two children.

Yotka faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and up to 60 years, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release. Police said Yotka was arrested on September 17, 2021, and has been detained since that time. His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

According to the news release, on September 15, 2021, Yotka, using the name “Scottnjax44,” engaged in an online private conversation using a particular social media application with an undercover FBI task force officer in Washington, D.C.

Yotka discussed his ongoing sexual exploitation of children in graphic detail, stated that he had access to two young children, and further that he enjoyed molesting them, according to the news release.

Yotka sent the undercover officer several photos and a video depicting two prepubescent children being sexually abused by Yotka. The FBI traced this online messaging activity to Yotka’s residence and determined that the same “Scottnjax44” user account was also accessed from the offices of the City of Jacksonville located in the Ed Ball Building in downtown Jacksonville, the news release continued.

FBI agents coordinated with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and confirmed that Yotka was employed by JSO as a Police Emergency Communications Officer.

On Sept. 16, 2021, the FBI obtained a federal search warrant for Yotka’s residence, the news release said.