Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nathaniel Glover inducted into Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nathaniel Glover was inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame in Tallahassee Saturday.

Glover began a passion for law enforcement through his love of old police shows like 'Dragnet.' In 1966, Glover jointed the Jacksonville Police Department prior to its consolidation to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

He eventually became a detective, his dream job, in 1969. Five years later, he became a sergeant and the city's first hostage negotiator. He also helped to talk down suicidal individuals.

In 1991, he became one of the first African-Americans to serve in a top position in the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, starting as deputy director of police services and later as director.

In 1995, he successfully ran for sheriff, becoming the first Black sheriff in Florida since the Reconstruction era. During his time as sheriff, his efforts as sheriff garnered national attention as he encouraged community policing, banned chokeholds and displayed officers' names on their vehicles.

While Glover served as sheriff, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received the National Sheriff's Association Triple Crown Award.

Later, Glover became president of Edward Waters College. He also was given a 'Great Floridian' designation in 2016.

Inductees from both the 2020 and 2021 hall of fame classes were honored during Saturday's ceremony.

