A former Duval County Public Schools Police Lieutenant will rejoin the school police force after being exonerated of all charges, according to a release by DCPS Thursday.

On March 16, Sean MacMaster will begin his new assignment as a certified law enforcement professional, DCPS said.

MacMaster faced charges out of Michigan for two counts of criminal sexual contact for alleged contact with someone under the age of thirteen. The charges were not connected to the Duval County school system.

According to an article by WXYZ Detroit, MacMaster and his stepfather, Larry Orr, were accused of sexually assaulting a relative, allegedly when the child was 4-years-old. Both men passed three polygraphs, including tests given by the Oakland County Sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 4, 2019, District Court Judge Nancy Carniak officially dismissed the charges.

Due to the investigation into those charges, MacMaster's contract with the district was not renewed last year, DCPS said.

After his exoneration, MacMaster regained his qualifications to serve as a DCPS police officer, according to the release. He passed multiple polygraph tests and a psychological evaluation confirming his fitness for duty, DCPS said.

DCPS said he is currently not being brought back on as a lieutenant because there is not currently a lieutenant opening. If a lieutenant position opens in the future, MacMaster will have the same right to be considered for that position as any other qualified candidate.

"We are pleased that MacMaster, a highly valued and experienced law enforcement officer, is back among our team of police officers working to keep our schools secure and our students and staff safe," DCPS said.

