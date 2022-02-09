Former Clay County Schools District transportation director, wife charged with grand theft

An arrest warrant says that district property was located inside their garage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former Clay County Schools District transportation director and his wife have been arrested on charges of grand theft.

Shannon and Derald Sweatt were both arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to theft at the Clay County School District (CCDS)

According to police documents, contact was made with both suspects at 901 N Orange Avenue in Green Cove Springs, Florida in reference to outstanding warrants.

At that time, Shannon Sweatt was arrested for insurance application fraud, and grand theft of less than $20,000. She was transported to the Clay County jail without incident and is being held on a $10,003 bond.

Derald Sweatt was charged with grand theft / larceny of less than $20,000. He is being held on the same bond amount.

An arrest warrant says that CCDS property was located inside their garage.

Statement from Clay County School District:

"CCDS is aware of the arrest of the former employee. When the allegations were brought forth, the employee was immediately removed from their position and subsequently resigned."

Derald Sweatt has not been an employee of CCSD district since early November 2021.