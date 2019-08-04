A former Clay County High School teacher is facing up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sending a video over the internet showing a child being sexually abused, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Christopher Shawn Potter, 50, used the name "Catsfan1987" to correspond online with an undercover Orange Park Police officer who was posing as a 14-year-old in February 2018, according to court documents.

Potter requested photos of the "child" and discussed meeting the "child" for sex, court documents said.

Potter also sent a video clip of a child being sexually abused and video of Potter performing a sexual act.

A search warrant was executed at Potter's home on Sept. 20, 2018, and authorities seized a smartphone that contained 21 videos of child pornography, the DOJ said.

During the search, Potter admitted to sending an explicit video to the undercover officer and said he fantasizes about sexual acts with young girls, the DOJ said.

Potter worked as a teacher at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs from 2016 to 2017 and was a teacher at Orange Park High School from 1997 to 2004.

In addition to prison time, Potter is also facing a potential life-term of supervised release, the DOJ said.