JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Joel McEachin is going old school -- using a magnifying glass and a map to help solve a mystery.

"Yeah, it piqued my interest," he told First Coast News, speaking of human bones and a headstone found last week.

He worked as a historic preservation supervisor for the City of Jacksonville for more than 30 years but was surprised by the recent find at Interstate-295 and Main Street -- bones that came from a nearby site on Eastport Road.

"I always want to know about bones because we try to keep a record of where cemeteries are throughout the county," he said. "This was a new one to me. I didn't know of any cemeteries in that area."

A map from 1918 could provide a clue about the history of what's considered Eastport and who lived and worked there in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

City documents reveal a paper-mill was once there and McEachin says the map shows several rows of houses that could have been built and used by the workers of the paper-mill.

RELATED: Commentary: We're all fascinated by the bones found near Jacksonville’s Pollytown

That land, he believes, likely included space for a cemetery.

"We think the little community was built and associated with whatever business that was there and that cemetery may have served that little community," McEachin said.

He also thinks there are other cemeteries throughout the county that have not been found because of poor record-keeping.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this is going to occur again because all these cemeteries and burial places, especially going back into the 19th century, they were not recorded in a sense that there is a central database although we have one now," he said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office hasn't released the name on the headstone, but, if you think you can help with the case, you can call the historic preservation section of the city's planning and development department.

RELATED: Records: Bones recovered in Oceanway are from burial grounds called 'Eastport (Colored) Cemetery'

RELATED: 'Bucket by bucket of dirt:' JSO continues to find human remains at construction site in Oceanway