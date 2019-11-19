JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Public School Board welcomed a new leader Tuesday evening.

Warren Jones, a former City Council president who served 28 years on the council before pivoting to the school board, was unanimously selected as the group’s new chairman.

In the past year, he served as vice-chairman alongside Lori Hershey.

Elizabeth Andersen, the board’s District 2 representative, was named the new Vice-Chair.

“I know that both Chair Jones and Vice-Chair Anderson are prepared to pick up where Ms. Hershey left off as we strive together to create amazing futures for our children and community,” Superintendent Diana Greene said in a note to employees sent following the vote.

Hershey led the school board on a months-long battle to get a half-cent sales tax on ballots. The fight still continues with the board currently involved in a lawsuit against the city.

“I want to thank outgoing Board Chair Lori Hershey for her tremendous service this past year. It was a year filled with triumphs as we saw our graduation rate soar to its highest level ever and our district grade advance to less than one percentage point from an A,” Greene said. “The year has been filled with challenges as well, including our continued effort to address our aging schools.”

Jones and Andersen have consistently been vocal in support of the sales tax.

Jones holds the rare distinction of sitting in top positions for both the city council and the school board.

He was first elected to the Jacksonville City Council in 1979. Jones won his District 5 seat for the school board in 2016.

Andersen, a former educator, is a therapist. She focuses on mental health counseling with children, their families and teachers. She won her seat in 2018.

The next Duval County School Board meeting will take place on Dec. 10.

