JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A camp counselor was arrested Monday after he reportedly confessed to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office that he molested a child while employed at the Boys and Girls Club.

Deputies said Dontia Deone Mobley, known as "Dante," confessed to molesting a camp attendee under 12 years old while employed at the club in Flagler County between May of 2011 and August 2012.

Flagler County deputies were alerted to the delayed report in May 2018.

The reporting person told deputies that Mobley had molested the victim multiple times.

Mobley was located and arrested near the intersection of East Drain Street and South State Street in Bunnell.

Mobley has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.

This is not Mobley's first run-in with the law. The suspect has previous arrests in Flagler County for aggravated child abuse, lewd and lascivious molestation and two counts of violation of felony probation.