Think twice when dealing with COVID-related debt, financial expert says

As debt becomes a major concern for many, one expert says to think twice when exploring options you otherwise never would consider to stay financially afloat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a health crisis but a financial crisis as many people lose money due to layoffs and furloughs.

As debt becomes a major concern for many, one expert says to think twice when exploring options you otherwise never would consider to stay financially afloat.

"COVID-19 can't hurt your credit score but the decision you make may have a negative impact", said Bobbi Rebell, a personal financial planner for the auto-debit management app, Tally.

Rebell suggests holding off on accepting forbearance offers until you read and understand the fine print.

"So if you delay something by three months, are you when that 3-month period ends going to have to pay all three months at once or is the loan in its entirety just shifted forward," Rebell asked.