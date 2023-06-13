Food inflation impacts Glynn County food bank services

The non-profit says 11% of Glynn County is food Insecure.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The cost of groceries has impacted consumers including food banks. In Glynn County, the demand is taking a toll but managers says the services do not stop. As of June 9, 2023, America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia says 11% of Glynn County is food insecure. For children under the age of 13, the stat is 37%. The non-profit organization said it had to make some changes to their services.

Jennifer Floyd is the branch manager at America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. She said her location had to cut back their mobile food pantry services from once a month to once a quarter. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the food index increased nearly eight percent over the past year. Floyd said the non-profit does not distribute food, instead they act as a middle-man. She said they ship boxes of goods to local food banks to serve seven counties including Glynn County. However, if someone is in need, she will not turn them away.

"I'm going to take that challenge and turn it into something positive," Floyd said. "We do anything and everything out of the box and we figure a way to make it happen and we do that everyday."

For Kim Turner, a Glynn County resident, she said life is tough and she looked to America's Second Harvest for help. Floyd still offered her a box of food. Something Turner said will last for a few more days.

"Life is tough right now and you need all the help you can get," Turner said.

Turner said she's doing her best to care for her mother, son and nephew. She shared how she experienced a significant pay cut, taking on a new job. However, Turner said she's living from paycheck-to-paycheck, so anything helps.

"There's no milk, there's no bread, there's no money. My mom is on a set income and we got my grandbaby," Turner explained. "It's just - we're struggling as it was."