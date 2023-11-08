Restaurant owner, Al Mansur, said he will keep the Art Deco architecture the theatre is known for. It is expected to open in early 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville franchise will open in the closed San Marco Theatre. Al Mansur, owner of Al's Pizza, said he has rented the space and will open a Flying Iguana restaurant where the historic theatre was.

"Iguana San Marco, we're going to keep the original Art Deco look to the exterior. Just fell in love with it I've always loved San Marco for years," Mansur said.

Mansur said he'll integrate the Art Deco architecture into his interior as well.

"We're going to do some really cool stuff on the inside," he added.

The theatre opened in the 1930s and closed this past New Years Eve.

Since it closed, people have been leaving notes outside the theatre bidding it farewell.

Including Pasiley LeMaistre who looked for a message she left in the sea of post-its.

"We would always walk up here when there was a new movie and see the movie and it was fun riding our bikes up and watching the movie and then eating dinner over here," LeMaistre said.

"I just made a lot of memories with a bunch of friends, and it was much different than at home where you're just sitting on the couch you sit on every day," LeMaistre's friend, Colette Merchan said.

Merchan and LeMaistre are sad to see the theatre go but are happy to see something new in its place.

Andy Varnes remembers seeing Shrek 3 at the theatre and is happy to hear the Art Deco architecture is staying.

"When you're looking at a town you don't want all the buildings to look the same. This building it stands out from the rest," Varnes said.