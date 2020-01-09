Florida's foreclosure, eviction moratorium extended to Oct. 1

The moratorium was set to expire Tuesday, Sept. 1. It was initially issued at the start of the pandemic.

FLORIDA, Mass. — Gov. Ron DeSantis extended Florida's foreclosure and eviction moratorium Monday night to Oct. 1.

The moratorium was set to expire Tuesday, Sept. 1. It was initially issued at the start of the pandemic in an effort to provide relief to Florida residents struggling to keep their homes amid furloughs and layoffs.

Landlords can still begin the process of foreclosures or evictions but the executive order stops the final action. Only those whose income was lost due to the pandemic can qualify for the protection of the order.