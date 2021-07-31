Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday kicks off

The tax-free holiday includes school supplies $15 or less; any clothing, shoes, or accessories $60 or less; and computers up to the first $1,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People's wallets are getting a little relief as the Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday kicked off Saturday. Sales tax ranges from six to seven-and-a-half percent depending on which county you live in.

Heyday! is a small San Marco mom-and-pop store that sells some qualifying tax-free items, such as clothing, shoes, and pencils. Leigh Long spent part of her day there back-to-school shopping for her son.

"He's starting pre-k this year," Long said.

Long didn't pay any sales tax and kept more money in her pocketbook.

“I think it’s a great time to do all your shopping and get some clothes and maybe some fun school items," Long said. "It' good to get the kids excited to go back to school.”

The tax-free holiday includes school supplies $15 or less; any clothing, shoes, or accessories $60 or less; and computers up to the first $1,000.

The shoppers at Heyday! said not paying tax allows them to buy more, helping consumers and local businesses.

“The fact that we don’t have to pay sales tax today really helps us get even more and spend a little bit more than we normally would on a weekend," Kayla Kranenberg said.

Kayla Kranenberg found the perfect back-to-school dresses for her nieces.

“To have this opportunity to get out and save a little money this week for those necessary back-to-school items is really important," Kranenberg said.

“We’ll probably go buy a bunch of clothes because they grow so quickly," Long said. "Anything to make your kids excited to go back to school this year after kind of a rough year last year.”

The sales tax holiday continues through August 9.