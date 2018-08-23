We're not number one! We're not number one!

Usually falling out of first place is nothing to cheer about, but when the list is of the nation's worst drivers, it's time to break out the pom-poms.

Smart Asset, a financial website, has come out with its 2018 rankings of the worst drivers in the U.S., and this year Mississippi took the bad driving crown.

Florida fell to 8th place.

"Florida dropped to eighth this year after coming in first last year," the website said. "However, the state still has the lowest rate of insured drivers in the country at 73 percent. To go along with the drivers forgoing insurance, Florida has very high fatality rates. Florida comes in right behind Alabama with 1.47 fatalities per 100 million miles driven. Fortunately for Florida residents, that fatality rate has fallen by a third since 1994. That year, Florida had a fatality rate of 2.2 fatalities per 100 million miles driven. In total, Florida had nearly 3,200 fatalities in 2016."

The rankings:

1. Mississippi

2. Tennessee

3. California, Missouri (tie)

5. New Mexico, Texas (tie)

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Alaska, Arizona (tie)

Don't worry, we may be down, but as long as we have drivers like this one, we'll probably be back in the top spot soon.

