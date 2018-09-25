This is the kind of thing you see only in the weird state of Florida.

Also possibly Australia.

But if it were to happen in any state, let's face it, Florida is a good candidate.

Denise Cooper shot this video in Jupiter, Florida on Tuesday morning. She was taking her child to the bus stop around 7:45 a.m. when she saw the kangaroo hopping down the street.

Cooper said that FWC has been in touch with her to ask which direction the wily kangaroo hopped in. As of 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday they are still searching for the animal. She said that they have the road blocked off and are driving slowly up and down to try and spot the Kangaroo.

In a Facebook comment, Cooper said she feels like she is in Ace Venture Pet Detective.

