Debris left behind from Hurricane Michael has forced the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down a long stretch of Interstate 10 so crews could clear the roads.

As of 6:45 a.m., FHP tweeted out that I-10 was closed in both directions from Mile Marker 85 to Mile Marker 166.

Due to extremely hazardous conditions from #HurricaneMichael

FHP and FDOT will be actively clearing debris on I-10. I-10 will be closed in

both directions from Mile Marker-85 to Mile Marker-166. Please seek an

alternate route. pic.twitter.com/dl4E8E8m02 — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) October 11, 2018

At this time, there is no word on when the interstate will be opening back up.

Michael ripped down power lines and uprooted trees across the region, which closed dozens of roads in Leon County, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

