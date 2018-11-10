Debris left behind from Hurricane Michael has forced the Florida Highway Patrol to shut down a long stretch of Interstate 10 so crews could clear the roads.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 for 80 miles were shut down in the Panhandle, affecting 16 different Florida counties.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes were closed from US-331 (Mile Marker 85) to the Apalachicola River (Mile Marker 160). The westbound lanes were shut down from the Apalachicola River to State Road 77, or Mile Marker 120.

FHP also tweeted the closure:

Due to extremely hazardous conditions from #HurricaneMichael

FHP and FDOT will be actively clearing debris on I-10. I-10 will be closed in

both directions from Mile Marker-85 to Mile Marker-166. Please seek an

alternate route. pic.twitter.com/dl4E8E8m02 — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) October 11, 2018

At this time, there is no word on when the interstate will be opening back up.

Michael ripped down power lines and uprooted trees across the region, which closed dozens of roads in Leon County, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

