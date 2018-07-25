SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Christmas in July by offering visitors special discounts starting today until the end of the year.

The discounts include admission offers to both SeaWorld Orlando and Discovery Cove.

Admission Offers:

$59 SeaWorld Orlando Single-Day Ticket Visit between July 25 – Dec. 25, 2018

Vacation Packages featuring 3 rd Night Free Visit between Nov. 15 – Dec. 25, 2018

Night Free $179 Discovery Cove Reservations with Dolphin Swim Reservations between Aug. 1, 2018 – Feb. 28, 2019



Everyday Offers:

30% off Dolphin Encounter Reservations between July 25 – Dec. 24, 2018

30% off Ultimate VIP Tour Reservations between July 25 – Dec. 24, 2018 (Admission Required)

3 for $40 Photo Prints Valid July 25 – Dec. 24, 2018



SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration Offers:

30% off Christmas Show Seating Packages Reservations for Nov. 17 – Dec. 24, 2018

30% off Dine with Santa at Shamu Stadium + Winter Wonderland on Ice Reserved Seating Reservations for Nov. 17 – Dec. 24, 2018

30% off Priority Access to Meet-and-Greet Rudolph and Friends plus Santa Claus Reservations for Nov. 17 – Dec. 24, 2018



