Republican nominee for Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, announced Thursday that he selected Miami State Rep. Jeanette Nuñez as his running mate.

"Jeanette Nuñez is a strong, principled leader who will be an outstanding Lieutenant Governor for the people of Florida," Congressman Ron DeSantis said. "She has a proven record of leadership and legislative accomplishments, delivering for both her constituents in Miami-Dade and the state of Florida as a whole.

The decision marks the first time a Cuban-American woman will run for lieutenant governor for Florida.

"Jeanette will help us build on our economic success, protect our environment and empower parents to make the best educational decisions for their children," DeSantis said in a press conference. "I look forward to campaigning with her across our great state to secure Florida's future."

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of Florida with Congressman DeSantis,” said Nuñez. “In South Florida, we know that by empowering the free market—not big government—we succeed as a state. Together, I know we can build an economy that works for all Floridians, protect our natural resources and provide every child a great education. I’m excited about sharing our message across the Sunshine State and bringing home a big win in November," he said.

She was born and raised in Miami and first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2010 and re-elected in 2012, 2014 and 2016. She is currently the Speak Pro Tempore of the Florida House of Representatives.

Nuñez earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Political Science, as well as her Masters of Public Administration from FIU.

