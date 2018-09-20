MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Orlando Melbourne International Airport is back open after it was placed on a temporary lockdown due to a security breach.

According to an airport official, an unauthorized student boarded a commercial jet.

The Melbourne Police Department tweeted Thursday morning that the lockdown was put in place a little before 5 a.m.

Around 7 a.m., police announced the airport was back open and that operations have returned to normal.

Melbourne International terminals are now open. Check with carriers for flight details. — Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) September 20, 2018

Officials said it was unclear which school the student attended. Officials said the student is not a U.S. citizen, but said he has a Florida drivers license.

