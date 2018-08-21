Have you ever seen a crocodile floating on a pool noodle? Well, now you have thanks to a photo that's going viral.
Instagram user, Victor F. Perez, or "vfpkeys" posted the photo on his account with the caption, "Crock on a float." It shows a crocodile floating on a pool noodle in South Florida.
Crock on a float #keylargo #rockemnreelem #floating #keyslife
A post shared by Victor F Perez (@vfpkeys) on
People immediately reacted to the strange sight.
h2oboys: "Whatttt??!! Get out. It's a crocadoodle."
onflipside: "No need to be alarmed... He's just here on vacation."
i_like_journey: "That is EXACTLY why I live in Florida."
