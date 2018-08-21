Have you ever seen a crocodile floating on a pool noodle? Well, now you have thanks to a photo that's going viral.

Instagram user, Victor F. Perez, or "vfpkeys" posted the photo on his account with the caption, "Crock on a float." It shows a crocodile floating on a pool noodle in South Florida.

A post shared by Victor F Perez (@vfpkeys) on Aug 6, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT

People immediately reacted to the strange sight.

h2oboys: "Whatttt??!! Get out. It's a crocadoodle."

onflipside: "No need to be alarmed... He's just here on vacation."

i_like_journey: "That is EXACTLY why I live in Florida."

