ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have recovered a child in Florida they say was abducted by his mother in Massachusetts two years ago.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 40-year-old Christina Hale was arrested Tuesday at an Orange County home.

Authorities say Hale fled Webster, Massachusetts, with her now-5-year-old son after a court in that state awarded full custody to the child's father in September 2016.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently received a tip about Hale, and Webster police contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Florida deputies began watching a home and eventually spotted her.

The child reunited with his father, who lives in Massachusetts and Hale was jailed as a fugitive for an out-of-state kidnapping charge.

Jail records didn't list a defense attorney.

