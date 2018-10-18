ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have recovered a child in Florida they say was abducted by his mother in Massachusetts two years ago.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that 40-year-old Christina Hale was arrested Tuesday at an Orange County home.
Authorities say Hale fled Webster, Massachusetts, with her now-5-year-old son after a court in that state awarded full custody to the child's father in September 2016.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently received a tip about Hale, and Webster police contacted the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Florida deputies began watching a home and eventually spotted her.
The child reunited with his father, who lives in Massachusetts and Hale was jailed as a fugitive for an out-of-state kidnapping charge.
Jail records didn't list a defense attorney.