An emergency room is on lockdown as police swarm the Orlando Regional Medical Center after a man inside the hospital claims to have a weapon, according to a report.

It all started at around 6 a.m. Monday when the Orlando Police Department responded to reports of a man inside ORMC claiming to have a gun and threatening to shoot.

The suspect was shot after police said he made "aggressive movements." No one else was hurt, according to police.

At approx 6 am, OPD responded to ORMC (ER) for reports of a male subject who claimed to have a gun and was threatening to shoot. Crisis negotiators showed up. When officers approached the subject made aggressive movements, officers fired. Suspect was shot. No one else hurt. pic.twitter.com/z2CFGftZcv — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

Officers warned people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

Orlando Health officials said on Twitter that no injuries were reported. Though the emergency room was placed on lockdown, the rest of the hospital continued operations.

There is police activity at Orlando Regional Medical Center. There are no injuries. Please check back here for updates. — Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) October 1, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

