WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — On Tuesday, a man accused of dumping a port-a-potty full of human waste onto a family's driveway got off with just a $100 fine.

Matthew Moore, 33, first faced a felony charge.

Detectives say he loaded a port-a-potty onto a trailer, drove it to the home of a contractor in Winter Garden and pushed it onto the man's driveway.

The contractor had apparently not removed the port-a-potty on time.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

On Tuesday, Moore was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing and the judge seemed surprised by the details.

Moore ended up cutting a deal with prosecutors, letting him plead no contest to littering.

He had to pay a $100 fine, and $33 in court costs.

