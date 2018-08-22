OCALA, Fla. —OCALA, Fla. —

A tenth grade student is in custody after a gun was found at West Port High School in Ocala, officials said.

Authorities said a student told a School Resource Officer the tenth grader had a gun. The SRO removed the boy from class and discovered a pistol and a loaded magazine. The Ocala Police Department said the magazine was not loaded into the gun.

The student was arrested and faces charges including possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Authorities said they investigated a rumor that another student had a gun in his vehicle, but did not find evidence to support the claim.

