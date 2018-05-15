The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Titusville.

The FDLE did not release a name or photo of the girl, but described her as a black 15-year-old girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be 5 feet 5 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants. She has dreads in her hair with one white stripe. She was last seen being pulled into a vehicle by an unknown dark-skinned person. The vehicle is described as a charcoal SUV with an unknown tag number. The vehicle is an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle.

She was last seen in the area of the 1600th block of Barna Avenue in Titusville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

